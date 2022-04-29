Cricket South Africa, SuperSport TV announce new 6-team t20 competition starting from January 2023

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport TV have announced formation of a t20 competition featuring six private-owned franchises starting from January 2023 onwards. "Cricket South Africa and SuperSport have signed an agreement to form a new company that will manage a dynamic new T20 competition. Plans for the competition are well under way with the first ball to be bowled in January 2023. January will then become the window for the league which will comprise of six privately owned franchises playing each other in a double round before the top three sides move to the play-off stages," said an official statement from Cricket South Africa.

"We are excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating, which also offers theopportunity for private investment into the franchises," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA CEO. "CSA hasalready received interest from a number of potential local and international investors." Moseki emphasised that this is an entirely new event, adding that South Africa has a rich crop of talent who would benefit from exposure through a franchise league. He said that a sustainable business model had been created for both the league and the teams, with a healthy salary bill to attract the very best local and international players.

"The league also represents a fresh injection of funds into the sport in SA which will help grow thegame. Modelled along the lines of T20 events worldwide, the focus will be on all-action cricketsportainment," added the statement. Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO said, "We are delighted to invest in a product that will change the face of South African cricket. There is an early-year gap in the calendar, so the timing is ideal."

SuperSport has committed to live broadcast of all the matches and will also produce the world feed for the international television market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)