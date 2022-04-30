Asiad Golf: Madappa, Rashid among men, teenager Avani in women's category book berths

Viraj Madappa and Rashid Khan held their nerves to qualify for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, after a gruelling five-round trial meet at the KGA course, which ended on Saturday.

Madappa, who shot each of his five rounds under par with cards of 66-68-71-69-67 pipped Rashid to the post as four best rounds were counted in which he was found to be two strokes ahead.

Out of his five rounds, Madappa's third round of 71 was discarded, while in the case of Rashid (68-73-67-66-71), the second round of 1-over was discarded. That left Madappa with a total of 18-under 270, while Rashid's total was 16-under 272.

From the women's section, amateur Avani Prashanth continued her impressive march as she shot a steady final round of 1-under 71 and finished ahead of Jahanvi Bakshi, who after four identical cards of 69, shot 70 on the final day. Avani's total of four best rounds was 14-under 274, while Jahanvi's four best rounds added up to 12-under 276. Hitaashee Bakshi, whose 66 was the best final round card, had the third best total of 6-under 282 for four rounds.

Sixteen men competed for two berths in the men's section and 11 women competed for one berth. Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma, the top two world ranked Indians among men, and Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik, the top two world ranked women were given direct berths into the Asian Games teams.

As Madappa had seven birdies against one double bogey, Rashid had three birdies and one bogey.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

