Gangjee lies T-37 in Japan

His other rounds have been 69-71 and is now 2-under for 54 holes.Gangjee starting from 10th hole had eight pars before her first birdie on 18th and then added two birdies on first and second.

PTI | Nagoya | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:23 IST
Gangjee lies T-37 in Japan
Rahil Gangjee had an impressive 2-under 68 as he remained tied 37th after third round at the The Crowns Golf championship on the Japan Golf Tour. Gangjee was tied 48th at the halfway mark. His other rounds have been 69-71 and is now 2-under for 54 holes.

Gangjee starting from 10th hole had eight pars before her first birdie on 18th and then added two birdies on first and second. He dropped a shot on third and a birdie on seventh followed by a bogey on eighth.

Junggon Hwang of South Korea put himself in a good position to challenge for a fifth JGTO victory after carding a two-under-par 68 to sit just one shot off the pace ahead of the final round on Sunday.

Local man Hiroshi Iwata (70-64-65) led the field with Hwang lying sole second. Jinichiro Kozuma (64), Daiki Imano (65) and Yuki Inamori (66) were tied-third.\ Hwang, making only his second JGTO start since 2019, finished outright second with his three-day total of 10-under-par 200 as he trails defending champion Hiroshi Iwata by just one shot.

