Soccer-Late penalty gives Botafogo home point in 1-1 draw

Juventude failed to get their first league win of the season when Botafogo scored late on to secure a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. The point left the club from the southern city of Caxias do Sul second bottom of the Serie A table with two points from four games.

Botafogo, who were promoted from Serie B last year, have five points from four matches and are in 11th place in the 20-team table. Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta put Juventude ahead after 64 minutes when he turned a defender and fired home a low left-foot shot.

But Diego Goncalves delighted the 34,000 home crowd when he scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

