Soccer-Late penalty gives Botafogo home point in 1-1 draw

Juventude failed to get their first league win of the season when Botafogo scored late on to secure a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta put Juventude ahead after 64 minutes when he turned a defender and fired home a low left-foot shot. But Diego Goncalves delighted the 34,000 home crowd when he scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Juventude failed to get their first league win of the season when Botafogo scored late on to secure a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. The point left the club from the southern city of Caxias do Sul second bottom of the Serie A table with two points from four games.

Botafogo, who were promoted from Serie B last year, have five points from four matches and are in 11th place in the 20-team table. Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta put Juventude ahead after 64 minutes when he turned a defender and fired home a low left-foot shot.

But Diego Goncalves delighted the 34,000 home crowd when he scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

