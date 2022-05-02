Left Menu

Baseball-Jackie Robinson All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

While its seven-figure sale places it among the priciest pieces of sports memorabilia, the most expensive baseball bat ever sold at auction remains one used by Babe Ruth to hit the first home run at Yankee Stadium in 1923, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-05-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 01:07 IST
Baseball-Jackie Robinson All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million
  • Country:
  • United States

A bat used by baseball hero Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star Game sold at auction on Saturday for $1.08 million, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said. Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's (MLB) color barrier in 1947, played the Mid-Summer Classic at his home park, Ebbetts Field in Brooklyn, the same year that he claimed the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

The bat was one of two made for Robinson for the game, Goldin said, and shows "light game use." A spokesman for the auctioneer said he could not provide the identity of the buyer.

"The bat has been in the Robinson family archives since the day it was first used by Jackie and I guarantee that is 100% authentic," Robinson's widow, Rachel, said in a statement provided by Goldin. The bat had previously hung in the Robinson family home. While its seven-figure sale places it among the priciest pieces of sports memorabilia, the most expensive baseball bat ever sold at auction remains one used by Babe Ruth to hit the first home run at Yankee Stadium in 1923, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022