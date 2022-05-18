Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST
LSG beat KKR by 2 runs to book IPL playoff berth

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller to qualify for the IPL play offs here on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL to take LSG to a challenging 210 for no loss.

In reply, KKR fell short by just two runs, scoring 208 for 8 in 20 overs with Evin Lewis taking a stunning catch to turn the match on the head.

Shreyas Iyer (50), Rinku Singh (40) and Nitish Rana (42) did bulk of the scoring.

Mohsin Khan (3/20), Marcus Stoinis (3/23) and K Gowtham (1/23) were among wickets.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants: 210 for no loss in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 140 not out, KL Rahul 68 not out; Sunil Narine 0/27). Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Rinku Singh 40; Marcus Stoinis 3/23, Mohsin Khan 3/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

