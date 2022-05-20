Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico win sets unbeaten record in Copa Libertadores

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 20-05-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 06:10 IST
Atletico Mineiro beat Independiente del Valle 3-1 on Thursday to set a new record for unbeaten matches in the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. The win extends their unbeaten run to 18 games, the longest streak in the 62-year history of the tournament.

Hulk scored early in each half and although William Andres Vargas Leon got one back for the Ecuadoran champions with eight minutes remaining, Savio restored Atletico's two-goal lead in injury time. Hulk's goals were his eighth and ninth in the Libertadores and took him into second place on Atletico's all-time scoring list, two behind Jo, who got many of his goals in 2013, the year Atletico won the tournament for the first and only time.

Thursday's result leaves Atletico top of Group D and takes them into the last 16 with a match to spare.

