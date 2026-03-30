Pakistan Steps Up as Mediator in US-Iran Dialogue Amid Escalating Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan is poised to host discussions between the United States and Iran, though details of the negotiation format remain uncertain. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed optimism about the talks, a significant diplomatic step as Islamabad positions itself as a mediator amid growing regional tensions.

The announcement follows heightened conflict, with Iran making bold threats and Israel expanding its military actions into Lebanon. The situation further complicates with the Houthi rebels entering the fray, raising concerns over critical maritime passages, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which are vital to global trade.

While the international community watches closely, challenges abound. Both Iran and the US have differing terms for peace, and skepticism shadows the planned talks. As Iran eases restrictions on commercial shipping, hopes for diplomacy are tempered by a pressing need for concrete guarantees to ensure regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)