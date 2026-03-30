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Pakistan Prepares for Crucial US-Iran Conflict Talks

Pakistan is set to host talks aimed at resolving the ongoing US-Iran conflict, despite Tehran's readiness to retaliate if US troops intervene. Talks among regional foreign ministers have explored ending the war. The conflict has led to significant regional instability, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 04:54 IST
Pakistan Prepares for Crucial US-Iran Conflict Talks
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Pakistan is preparing to host significant negotiations aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict, despite Tehran's claim that it is prepared to respond should US military personnel enter the region. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared progress in discussions with regional counterparts, addressing potential pathways to conclude the ongoing warfare.

The potential US-Iran talks, slated to occur in Islamabad, remain uncertain as the US and Iranian sides have yet to confirm their participation. Complications arise from the stark demands posed by the US, Israel, and Iran as prerequisites for conflict resolution.

Concurrently, regional strategy discussions have considered reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively blocked amid rising hostilities. As the conflict deepens, the repercussions are palpable, prompting regional and global economic strain, with military actions intensifying across Iran.

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