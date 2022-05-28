Rugby-Desperate Chiefs hold on for win against late-charging Drua

Waikato Chiefs overcame a partisan sold-out crowd and a battling performance from the Fijian Drua to enhance their hopes of a home tie in next week's Super Rugby playoffs with a narrow 35-34 victory at Churchill Park on Saturday. Fans watched from rooftops as the Drua made their first-ever appearance in the competition in Lautoka, Fiji's second-largest city, with more than 11,000 fans in attendance who were treated to a thriller that almost ended in a home victory.

The Chiefs were made to sweat as a 22-point lead was whittled down to a solitary point over the final 10 minutes and the Drua, buoyed by the crowd, gave the New Zealanders a fright. Angus Ta'avoa put the Chiefs in front 14 minutes into the game, picking up momentum running at the defence from 20 metres out to crash through two challenges and briefly quieten the home crowd.

Bryn Gatland dived over the line seven minutes later to increase the Chiefs' lead but the gap was halved in the 31st minute when Apisalome Vota pounced from close range after the ball bounced into his path off the boot of Brodie Retallick. The Chiefs' two-try advantage was restored on the stroke of halftime as Emoni Narawa beat two Fijian defenders to score and the Suva-born winger crossed the line again 12 minutes into the second half to tighten his side's grip on the game.

A penalty try with 15 minutes further enhanced the Chiefs' lead, and they would need every point as the Drua rallied. Kalaveti Ravouvou capped a remarkable length-of-the-field try in the 67th minute, Vinaya Habosi picking up possession on his own line before evading five challenges to offload to Ravouvou, who raced to the other end of the pitch.

Vota then added his second with five minutes remaining following a quickly taken penalty while Timoci Sauvoli burst through to touch down with a barely a minute remaining in a frantic finale. And while Teti Tela kicked the conversion - his fourth of the game in addition to two penalties - to give the Fijian hope as the hooter sounded, the Chiefs held on.

