Chennaiyin FC sign young winger Vincy Barretto

Former champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday roped in young winger Vincy Barretto on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The Goa-born footballer will join the two-time champions after a successful ISL campaign with Kerala Blasters last season.

Barretto contributed to Kerala Blasters' runners-up finish with two goals from 17 matches, which also includes a left-footed screamer against Hyderabad FC from outside the box in a league game.

''I'm very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has already been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club,'' the 22-year-old said.

A product of Dempo SC, Barretto will add extra speed and depth in the wings for the Marina Machans. He will also provide exciting offensive punch and support to the forwardline by creating goal-scoring opportunities.

After being part of the Dempo SC's youth set-up, Barretto received his first senior contract with FC Goa's reserve side at the age of 18. He spent three years there, winning the 2018-19 Goa Professional League and also making nine appearances in the I-League second division.

Later, he moved to I-League club Gokulam Kerala and played a crucial role in their maiden title-winning campaign on his debut season in 2020-21. His skilled show captured the attention of Kerala Blasters last year with whom he also played the 2021 Durand Cup.

Chennaiyin FC have already signed star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa for a fresh two-year deal and now with the addition of Barretto, the club will look to promote young Indian talents and build a strong squad for the upcoming ISL seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)