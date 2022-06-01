Left Menu

Soccer-Lingard to leave Manchester United at the end of June

Updated: 01-06-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:03 IST
Soccer-Lingard to leave Manchester United at the end of June

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Lingard, an academy graduate, will end his 20-year association with the club having initially joined their Under-9s team in 2001. The England international, who made his United debut in 2014, scored 35 goals in more than 200 appearances.

