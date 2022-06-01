Left Menu

Soccer-French minister, after Champions League trouble, notes similar disorder at Wembley last year

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:02 IST
Soccer-French minister, after Champions League trouble, notes similar disorder at Wembley last year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Wednesday England suffered similar crowd disorder last year to the events that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris last weekend.

Oudea-Castera, who along with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced criticism for how France handled the game, highlighted similar crowd violence at Wembley Stadium last year during the England versus Italy European Championship final.

"We need to remember all of that," Oudea-Castera told a French Senate hearing, referring to the chaos at last year's Wembley match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022