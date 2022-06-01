Soccer-French minister, after Champions League trouble, notes similar disorder at Wembley last year

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Wednesday England suffered similar crowd disorder last year to the events that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris last weekend.

Oudea-Castera, who along with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced criticism for how France handled the game, highlighted similar crowd violence at Wembley Stadium last year during the England versus Italy European Championship final.

"We need to remember all of that," Oudea-Castera told a French Senate hearing, referring to the chaos at last year's Wembley match.

