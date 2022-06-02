Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said Wednesday's World Cup qualification playoff win over Scotland had been a victory for his compatriots who "fight with every last drop of their blood". The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff will earn them a place in the World Cup finals for just the second time as an independent nation.

Tennis-Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune to reach French Open last four

Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open semi-finals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam. He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic in the semi-final.

Soccer-Messi's Argentina outclass Italy to win 'Finalissima'

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped them outclass Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the 'Finalissima' at a raucous Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. First-half goals by Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria put the south American champions in complete control against an Italy side who were back at Wembley 11 months after beating England to win the delayed Euro 2020.

Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop 'wicked' Ukraine invasion

Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "wicked" and "unjustifiable" invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. "I want to use today's game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence," Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.

Tennis-Cilic happy with less media attention as he joins 'fab five'

Marin Cilic joined an elite group of active men's players to have reached the last four at all the Grand Slams as the world number 23 advanced to his first Roland Garros semi-final by beating Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. Cilic joined Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only active players to have made the semis at all the majors.

Macron backs interior minister as criticism mounts over Champions League disorder

French President Emmanuel Macron backed his interior minister Gerald Darmanin as pressure mounted against the government over how France handled last weekend's Champions League soccer final in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble.

Government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said Darmanin had Macron's "full confidence" despite chaotic scenes at European soccer's season-ending showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Soccer-Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals by beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place at November's finals in Qatar. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

Golf-RBC dumps Johnson, McDowell over LIV Golf commitment

Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it decided to terminate sponsor agreements with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell after the former major champions decided to play in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series next week. World number 13 Johnson was both the highest-ranked and most surprising golfer named to the field late on Tuesday for the June 9-11 event at Centurion Club outside London that takes place at the same time as the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

Soccer-Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

NBA-Potent Warriors offense battles rugged Celtics defense in NBA Finals

The explosive and experienced Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the suffocating Boston Celtics defense when the teams meet what is expected to be a highly competitive NBA Finals. The Warriors, who are playing in their sixth Finals in eight years and who have won three titles over that span, have home court advantage and will be the more rested team after finishing off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the previous round.

