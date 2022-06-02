UEFA, CONMEBOL launch new intercontinental events involving women's football, futsal and youth teams

Following the success of the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy, and CONMEBOL Copa America champions Argentina, which saw the South Americans win 3-0 and was played yesterday to a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London; UEFA and CONMEBOL have today announced a series of new events involving women's football, futsal and youth teams from the two confederations. The youth team of Club Atletico Penarol from Uruguay (winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL U-20 Copa Libertadores) will face S.L. Benfica from Portugal (winners of the 2022 UEFA Youth League) at the iconic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, on August 21, 2022.

The winners of the 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the third-placed team Spain will contest a final four tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa America de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, between September 16-18 2022. Finally, once the winners of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 to be played in July in England and the winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina which will be staged in July in Colombia, are known, a UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima will be planned in Europe, with the date (during an international window) and location of the event to be announced in due course.

UEFA and CONMEBOL have also agreed to continue with the exchange of referees for a variety of competitions and referees' courses following the excellent results of the exchange and the positive feedback received from the officials involved. Furthermore, UEFA and CONMEBOL are currently working on the mutual recognition of coaching qualifications with the aim of this coming into effect in the course of 2023, in accordance with an agreed timeline and set of requirements. (ANI)

