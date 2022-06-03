Tennis-Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:57 IST
- Country:
- France
German third seed Alexander Zverev retired injured from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal after rolling his right ankle badly on Friday.
Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set and screamed in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.
After several minutes off court, he returned to the Philippe Chatrier arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8) 6-6 when the match ended abruptly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippe
- Rafael Nadal
- French
- Philippe Chatrier
- Alexander Zverev
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Open: Rafael Nadal completes 300 Grand Slam wins as he storms into R3
French Open: Novak Djokovic admits he lost to 'better player' Rafael Nadal
French Open: Rafael Nadal sets blockbuster Novak Djokovic clash in QFs
Tennis-American Stan Smith awarded ITF's Philippe Chatrier Award
French Open: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Novak Djokovic to enter semi-finals