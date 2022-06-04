Dhanalakshmi clocks PB in Turkey, beats Hima in 100m

Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m race at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup in Turkey while Hima Das was second with a timing of 11.59s.

Dhanalakshmi's effort was better than the standard prescribed by Athletics Federation of India for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

In the 200m also, Dhanalakshmi won with a time of 23.26 while Hima clocked 23.51 to finish second. The Indians were in a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey and they are set to return home to take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai from June 10-14.

