Dhanalakshmi clocks PB in Turkey, beats Hima in 100m
- Country:
- India
Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m race at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup in Turkey while Hima Das was second with a timing of 11.59s.
Dhanalakshmi's effort was better than the standard prescribed by Athletics Federation of India for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.
In the 200m also, Dhanalakshmi won with a time of 23.26 while Hima clocked 23.51 to finish second. The Indians were in a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey and they are set to return home to take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai from June 10-14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NATO chief vows to settle Turkey's concerns over expansion
Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in virtual quarter-final, will Arjun Tendulkar get a game finally?
Congress facing impending rout in Gujarat, Himachal: Prashant Kishor
Turkey's Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday
Turkey's Erdogan to speak to Finland as NATO application row simmers