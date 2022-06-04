Left Menu

Dhanalakshmi clocks PB in Turkey, beats Hima in 100m

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:42 IST
Dhanalakshmi clocks PB in Turkey, beats Hima in 100m
Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m race at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup in Turkey while Hima Das was second with a timing of 11.59s.

Dhanalakshmi's effort was better than the standard prescribed by Athletics Federation of India for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

In the 200m also, Dhanalakshmi won with a time of 23.26 while Hima clocked 23.51 to finish second. The Indians were in a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey and they are set to return home to take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai from June 10-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

