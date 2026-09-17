Manisha Bhanwala Aims High in Asian Games Wrestling Debut

Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala is gearing up for her Asian Games debut with a significant shift in weight category, moving from 62kg to 57kg. This transition demands not only physical adjustments in power and technique but also mastering the ability to fight from both stances, a challenge she openly embraces.

Manisha expresses a unique excitement for her maiden Asian Games appearance, acknowledging that representing India on such a grand stage is a dream come true. Despite the thrill, her primary focus remains on delivering her best performance on the mat, ensuring she remains mentally and physically prepared.

Since beginning her wrestling journey in 2013, Manisha has evolved significantly, gaining mental resilience particularly over the last two years. She credits the collective environment of Indian training camps and input from Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi for her technical improvement in the new category. Her tenure at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has been crucial for her development, offering support in various aspects.

Not only focused on her own success, Manisha takes pride in inspiring young girls to take up wrestling and contributes to the sport by coaching budding athletes, finding joy in their progress.

As she steps onto the mat for the Asian Games, Manisha carries a steadfast mindset, driven by persistence and determination to overcome challenges that come her way, affirming that where there's a will, there's a way.