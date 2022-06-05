Tennis-I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal
French Open champion Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time. "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon.
Nadal destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals.
The 36-year-old, who has won the season's first two majors, now owns a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Wimbledon starts on June 27.
