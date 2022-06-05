QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open

Following is reaction to Rafa Nadal winning a record-extending 14th French Open, and 22nd Grand Slam title. He beat Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday: FELIPE VI, KING OF SPAIN

"He is, without a doubt, the best athlete in the history of Spain. "At the end of the match, I thanked him. Spain has to pay him a tribute for many, many years. Nadal is the king of Roland Garros and of world tennis.

"He has achieved a record that is very difficult to beat." CASPER RUUD, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final - it's not easy, I am not the first victim, I know there have been many before." SACHIN TENDULKAR, INDIAN CRICKET GREAT

"To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal." MATTS WILANDER, SEVEN-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

"We are witnessing sports history with Rafa, we thought it before, and now even more so. "John McEnroe said he will never be beaten – and no, this record will never be beaten at a Grand Slam. Will this record be beaten in any sporting event that’s annual? That’s the question?

"He’s not going anywhere!" ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a gruelling fortnight." DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN, TENNIS PLAYER

"There are no words to explain what you achieved @RafaelNadal. What an unparalleled madness." TRACY AUSTIN, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"@RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!" REAL MADRID, 14-TIMES EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS AND NADAL'S FAVOURITE SOCCER CLUB

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. "Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS, WORLD NUMBER FOUR "Congratulations on your outstanding achievement @RafaelNadal!

"It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a “never give up” attitude really goes a long way. You have put your time, heart, and soul into this, and your perseverance made this #14." MARCO ASENSIO, SOCCER PLAYER FOR REAL MADRID

"THE FOURTEENTH. Coincidence? I don't think so. Historic @RafaelNadal BRAVO" GARBINE MUGURUZA, TWICE GRAND SLAM WINNER

"Total admiration! You are the best @RafaelNadal #22 Grand Slam #14 @rolandgarros" BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title!" THIBAUT COURTOIS, SOCCER PLAYER FOR REAL MADRID

"You are an example of a sportsman @RafaelNadal. Congratulations champion!" TENNYS SANDGREN, AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER

"14 French Opens is easily the single greatest achievement in professional sports. It's damn near impossible to win your local men's open that many times." DAVID DE GEA, SOCCER PLAYER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

"I LOVE YOU @RafaelNadal #14 #RolandGarros." (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Anita Kobylinska Editing by Christian Radnedge)

