NBA-Warriors bounce back, level Finals series with Celtics 1-1

The Golden State Warriors rode a big third quarter to an eventual 107-88 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Sunday to level the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece.

Jordan Poole's three pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the arc capped a 35-14 third quarter blitz that put the home team up 87-64. The "Dubs" continued to play suffocating defense and make shots to extend the lead over the final 12 minutes to avoid a fourth quarter collapse like the one they suffered in Game One on Thursday.

The Celtics started Sunday's contest right where they left off at the end of Game One, using their superior size to frustrate Warriors shooters and swishing threes from all over the floor. Andrew Wiggins putback layup gave the Warriors a two-point lead headed into the break after a tense, back-and-forth first half.

But it was all Warriors the rest of the way as the Celtics struggled against the more tenacious Warriors defense, committing 18 turnovers and shooting just 36% from the field in the game. Game Three is Wednesday in Boston.

