Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to Ajinkya Rahane

Sachin Tendulkar takes to Twitter to greet Rahane on his birthday

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:48 IST
Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to Ajinkya Rahane
Sachin Tendulkar with Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has greeted former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 34 on Monday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday Ajinkya. Have a great year ahead," Sachin said in a tweet.

Rahane, known as a complete team man, led India to a renowned Test series win over Australia last year. After Team India got bundled out for 36 in Adelaide, Rahane stepped in as the stand-in skipper in absence of Virat Kohli and managed to rally the team around to lead a remarkable fightback. Rahane had made his T20I and ODI debut in 2011 against England while he played his first Test in 2013 against Australia.

In his career so far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, scoring 8,268 runs across all formats of the game. The batter represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022