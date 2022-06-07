Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Curry's improved defence shows he is more than just a sharpshooter

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" is all grown up. Stephen Curry's youthful appearance mixed with his lethal shooting earned him that moniker early in his career and while opposing teams feared him pulling up from just about anywhere on court, they saw him as a defensive liability. Not anymore.

Basketball-'Holy Grail' LeBron James card expected to top $6 million at auction

Auctioneers are expecting a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card to fetch more than $6 million when it goes up for sale this week. The "Triple Logoman" card, a single-issue card featuring the 18-time NBA All-Star, includes patches taken from jerseys James wore while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Olympics-Phelps, Vonn headline Team USA Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, and alpine skiing great Lindsey Vonn headlined the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 that was announced on Monday. Among the 12 individuals being inducted are Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Mia Hamm (soccer), Michelle Kwan (figure skating), the late Pat Summitt (coach: basketball) and former tennis great Billie Jean King who will go in as a special contributor.

Tennis-Calendar Slam will motivate Nadal to keep going, says Henman

Former British number one Tim Henman believes the prospect of a calendar Grand Slam will motivate newly crowned French Open champion Rafa Nadal to play at Wimbledon, an event the Spaniard said he would play only if his body allowed it. Nadal, who has been battling a chronic foot injury, demolished Norway's Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown on Sunday but refused to commit to the grasscourt major, which gets underway on June 27.

24th woman sues Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A 24th woman is suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Her case was filed Monday morning in Harris County District Court in Houston.

MLB roundup: Mets, Yankees earn 10-inning wins

The visiting New York Mets rallied with three runs in the eighth inning and one more in the 10th to earn a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in a matchup between the top two teams in the National League. J.D. Davis hit the go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning for the Mets, while right-hander Adonis Medina struck out Will Smith to end the game with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second for his first save. The Mets won the final two games of the series as the teams split the four-game set.

Golf-Mickelson to end hiatus and play inaugural LIV Golf event

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday. Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February -- even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship -- amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

Tennis-I would probably not have played any other Grand Slam with my injury, says Nadal after French win

Rafael Nadal would probably not have played any Grand Slam other than the French Open with the chronic foot injury that needed numbing injections in Paris, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said on Monday. The Spaniard's record-extending triumph on the Paris clay earned him an all-time best 22nd men's singles major with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 crushing of Norway's Casper Ruud and put him two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Soccer-Canada returns to practice after refusing to play Panama over contract dispute

The Canadian men's national soccer team said on Monday it will return to training after refusing to play a friendly against Panama over stalled contract negotiations with Canada Soccer. Just two hours prior to kickoff on Sunday in Vancouver the Canadian men informed Canada Soccer they would not play the friendly, demanding changes to their compensation agreement including a bigger slice of World Cup prize money for players.

Romeo Crennel retires after 50 seasons of coaching

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after 50 years of coaching in college and the NFL. Crennel, who turns 75 later this month, had been with the Houston Texans since 2014.

