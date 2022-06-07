Left Menu

Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Glasgow, Scotland on indoor hard courts from November 8-13.The International Tennis Federation issued a statement Tuesday confirming the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as the venue. The Queens Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and Billie Jean King was part of the winning US team.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:00 IST
Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Glasgow, Scotland on indoor hard courts from November 8-13.

The International Tennis Federation issued a statement Tuesday confirming the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as the venue. Britain, as the host nation, will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland, and the United States in the finals. The 12 teams will be divided into four round-round groups, with the winners of each group advancing to the semifinals.

ITF President David Haggerty said Britain's Lawn Tennis Association ''presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process.'' ''They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow,'' Haggerty said, ''and we look forward to having the women's World Cup of Tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans.'' It will be the fourth time the largest annual women's international team competition has been staged in Britain. The Queen's Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and Billie Jean King was part of the winning US team. The competition was also staged at Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022