Ind vs SA: Aiden Markram tests positive for COVID-19, Tristan Stubbs to make international debut

Wayne Parnell also makes his first T20I appearance since 2017

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:48 IST
Aiden Markram. (Photo- Aiden Markram Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Tristan Stubbs will make his international debut when the Proteas take on India in the first of five T20Is today. The 21-year-old, right-hand, middle-order batter, becomes cap number 95 for South Africa in T20internationals.

It is an exciting day of returns for the Proteas, with Wayne Parnell making his first T20 international appearance since 2017 and Anrich Nortje returning to the Proteas for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup late last year. Aiden Markram tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's last round of testing yesterday andhas begun the quarantine protocol which was agreed upon by the two Boards before the commencement of the tour. He is well and the team's medical staff is keeping in close communication with him to ensure his physical and mental wellbeing.

The rest of the team returned negative results and the tour will continue as agreed. Proteas team for the 1st T20I vs IndiaTemba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), KeshavMaharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (GbetsWarriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions). (ANI)

