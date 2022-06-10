Left Menu

NBA-LeBron James says he hopes to own team in Las Vegas

The 37-year-old James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become a free agent, though he has already begun to test the waters of professional team ownership. In March 2021, the 18-times All-Star became a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox, after he joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 03:19 IST
Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is ready to bet big on Las Vegas, with ambitions of installing a National Basketball Association franchise in Sin City. "I wanna own a team," James said in a clip from his HBO television show "The Shop" that circulated on social media on Thursday. "I want a team in Vegas."

The episode is expected to air on Friday. The 37-year-old James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become a free agent, though he has already begun to test the waters of professional team ownership.

In March 2021, the 18-times All-Star became a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox, after he joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner. FSG also owns English Premier League soccer club Liverpool.

