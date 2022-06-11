Golf-Reed latest to join LIV Series

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest golfer to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Saturday. Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. LIV announced Reed as its newest member on Twitter https://twitter.com/LIVGolfInv/status/1535652475411345408.

The 31-year-old American joins former world number one Dustin Johnson, six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in joining the LIV Series which had its inaugural event in London this week. The PGA Tour has already suspended players who turned out for the LIV event but some golfers had already resigned from the Tour before the sanctions were announced on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)