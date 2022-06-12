Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cricket-Cheers! "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass
New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer. "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands of a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitchell
- Daryl Mitchell
- Jack Leach
- England
- New Zealand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shame that Delhi Capitals couldn't make it to IPL final: Mitchell Marsh
Cricket-Mitchell, Blundell step up as New Zealand lead England by 119 runs at tea
Mitchell and Blundell combine to thwart England at Lord's
Cricket-Mitchell, Blundell put New Zealand on top in first test against England
Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass