AICF unanimously endorses Viswanathan Anand's candidature for Deputy President of FIDE

The house congratulated and applauded the swift action taken by the Secretary of All India Chess Federation Bharat Singh Chauhan for successfully bringing the chess spectacle of the Olympiad at a short notice.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:14 IST
Viswanathan Anand (Photo: Twitter/Office of Kiren Rijiju). Image Credit: ANI
The Annual General Body meeting of the All India Chess Federation was held at Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Beach Resort on June 11, 2022, where some important decisions were taken. The house congratulated and applauded the swift action taken by the Secretary of All India Chess Federation Bharat Singh Chauhan for successfully bringing the chess spectacle of the Olympiad at a short notice.

The house unanimously extended its gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India for the overwhelming support for the Olympiad enabling the AICF to hold the event in a short span of time. The house unanimously decided to endorse the candidature of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand for the Deputy President post in the forthcoming FIDE election as well as nominated Bharat Singh Chauhan to be the AICF delegate. In another important decision, the house accepted the resignation of IM Dinesh Sharma on personal grounds and nominated International Master Neeraj Kumar Mishra to fill the selector post as well as increased the remuneration of Arbiters substantially for National and International events.

Earlier, the house gave a standing ovation to Bharat Singh for his dynamic action for bringing the chess Olympiad to Indian soil first time ever as well as ensuring the record number of participating countries in just two months' time. The house also passed a resolution to honour and felicitate Bharat Singh during the closing ceremony of the Olympiad for his mammoth efforts. (ANI)

