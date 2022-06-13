NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson to miss day four of second Test against England due to back injury

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson will not take the field on day four of the second Test against England due to an injury in his lower back. "Kyle Jamieson won't take the field on day four as he awaits an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury to his lower left back. Jamieson experienced sharp pain while bowling in the final session of day three forcing him from the field. #ENGvNZ," tweeted the Blackcaps.

Coming to the match, England's innings is currently in progress. England had finished day three of the match at 473/5 in 114 overs, with Joe Root (163*) and Ben Foakes (24*).

England won the toss and elected to field first. In the first innings of the match, New Zealand ended at 553/10. Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) were the top scorers for New Zealand in the innings. James Anderson was the top bowler for England with 3/62 in 27 overs. (ANI)

