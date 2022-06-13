Left Menu

Tennis-Injured Murray withdraws from Queen's Club Championships

"The (Queen's Club) tournament means a lot to me and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on grass already," Murray said in a statement.

Former world number one Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship in London after picking up an abdominal injury, the tournament's organisers said on Monday. Murray, a five-times champion at Queen's who last won the title in 2016, suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's Stuttgart Open final loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The 35-year-old Scot's movements were restricted in the deciding set when he called for the physiotherapist twice and received treatment at court-side before finishing the match. "The (Queen's Club) tournament means a lot to me and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on grass already," Murray said in a statement.

He last won a title on grass at Wimbledon in 2016 while his last ATP Tour triumph came in Antwerp in 2019. He has two weeks to recover before Wimbledon gets underway on June 27.

