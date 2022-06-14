Games-NZ lawn bowler Lawson suspended for homophobic slur, to miss Commonwealth Games

Left Menu

New Zealand lawn bowler Gary Lawson is set to miss the Commonwealth Games later this year after receiving a 16-week suspension for the use of a homophobic slur, Bowls New Zealand said on Tuesday.

New Zealand lawn bowler Gary Lawson is set to miss the Commonwealth Games later this year after receiving a 16-week suspension for the use of a homophobic slur, Bowls New Zealand said on Tuesday. Lawson, who won the pairs and fours titles at the 2008 World Championships, used the slur during a competition in Christchurch in May last year.

Bowls Canterbury upheld a complaint of homophobia against Lawson last month but dismissed two others regarding threatening behavior. In a statement released to New Zealand media, Bowls New Zealand said a judicial panel had dismissed Lawson's appeal against Bowls Canterbury's decision, resulting in a suspension which is backdated to May 26.

Bowls New Zealand said the 56-year-old can have the suspension reduced to 10 weeks by taking part in diversity and inclusion training. The 14-times New Zealand champion has represented the country at two editions of the Commonwealth Games.

He spent several years out of the national setup following a six-month suspension in 2010, after his fours team were accused of deliberately losing to Thailand at the Asia-Pacific championships. The Games will be held from July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England.

