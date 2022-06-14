Left Menu

FC Goa retain Edu Bedia for one more season

Edu is well aware that the challenge for him is to continue to evolve as a player and step up to the challenge that the league provides with each passing year, said Puskur.Over the past four seasons, the Spaniard has been a part of many iconic moments for the Gaurs, including the first-ever goal scored by an Indian side in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

PTI | Panjim | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:28 IST
FC Goa retain Edu Bedia for one more season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday said that Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia has extended his stay with the club till the summer of 2023.

Bedia has been a part of the FC Goa first team since the 2017-18 season. In nearly five years, he has made 102 appearances for FC Goa across all competitions, notching 13 goals and as many assists.

''It has been a pleasure for me to complete various personal milestones and also to win laurels with the club. However, I believe this coming season will be my most important at the club and I fully believe we will be back amongst the top teams in the ISL,'' Bedia was quoted as saying in a media release. FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said Bedia brings a wealth of experience with him.

''We expect him to be a bridge between the existing crop of players and the new ones coming in. Edu is well aware that the challenge for him is to continue to evolve as a player and step up to the challenge that the league provides with each passing year,'' said Puskur.

Over the past four seasons, the Spaniard has been a part of many iconic moments for the 'Gaurs', including the first-ever goal scored by an Indian side in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022