FC Goa retain Edu Bedia for one more season
Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday said that Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia has extended his stay with the club till the summer of 2023.
Bedia has been a part of the FC Goa first team since the 2017-18 season. In nearly five years, he has made 102 appearances for FC Goa across all competitions, notching 13 goals and as many assists.
''It has been a pleasure for me to complete various personal milestones and also to win laurels with the club. However, I believe this coming season will be my most important at the club and I fully believe we will be back amongst the top teams in the ISL,'' Bedia was quoted as saying in a media release. FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said Bedia brings a wealth of experience with him.
''We expect him to be a bridge between the existing crop of players and the new ones coming in. Edu is well aware that the challenge for him is to continue to evolve as a player and step up to the challenge that the league provides with each passing year,'' said Puskur.
Over the past four seasons, the Spaniard has been a part of many iconic moments for the 'Gaurs', including the first-ever goal scored by an Indian side in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.
