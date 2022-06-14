Tennis-Serena Williams gets wildcard for Wimbledon singles -tournament organisers
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:38 IST
Serena Williams has received a wildcard to take part in the ladies singles competition at Wimbledon later this month, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.
Williams, 40, has not played on the tour since a first round exit at Wimbledon last year due to an injury. She is a seven-times winner at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
