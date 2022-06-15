Left Menu

Cricket-England fined for slow over rate in second test win over New Zealand

"England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement. England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings, above Bangladesh.

England has been fined 40% of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their win over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, the governing body ICC said on Wednesday. England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the test to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world test champions.

Ben Stokes' side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanction. "England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

England is second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings, above Bangladesh.

