Para-powerlifters Manpreet Kaur, Parmjeet Kumar win bronze at Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships

Indian para-powerlifters Manpreet Kaur and Parmjeet Kumar won bronze medals at the ongoing The Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships in South Korea. Manpreet Kaur, Para-Powerlifter from SAI National Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar won the bronze medal in the 41 kg category.

"MANPREET KAUR Para-Powerlifter from NCOE Gandhinagar, won BRONZE Medal at the Asia Oceania 2022 Championship, Korea. @ManpreetGangar. Super Proud of you @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @ParalympicIndia @kheloindia," tweeted SAI Media. She had the best lift of 88kg and the total lift of 173 kg.

Parmjeet Kumar, a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme Para-Powerlifter from SAI NCOE, Gandhinagar also won the bronze medal in 49 kg category. Kumar lifted 160 and 163 kilograms in two rounds which were his lifetime best lifts. "2nd for India Parmjeet Kumar, #TOPScheme Para-Powerlifter from SAI NCoE, Gandhinagar trainee wins in RO Men's Upto 49kg He also improved his PB from 158kgs to 163kgs at 2022 Pyeongtaek World #ParaPowerlifting Asia Oceania Open C'ships Many congratulations Champ!!," tweeted SAI Media.

The World Para-powerlifting 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships is currently taking place in Pyeongtaek, Korea from June 15-20, 2022. (ANI)

