West Indies makes Bangladesh bat first in 1st test - (A)

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, added to the squad only on Wednesday after a hamstring injury, was also playing.Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh after Mominul Haque resigned from the captaincy following the series loss to Sri Lanka last month.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:09 IST
West Indies won the toss and made Bangladesh bat first in the first test on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The home side is debuting left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai, who has played one Twenty20 for West Indies. Fast bowler Kemar Roach, added to the squad only on Wednesday after a hamstring injury, was also playing.

Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh after Mominul Haque resigned from the captaincy following the series loss to Sri Lanka last month. Mushfiqur Rahim, the team's top scorer in the Sri Lanka series and most capped test cricketer, was granted leave to miss the West Indies tour to undergo a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Lineups: West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. AP NRB NRB

