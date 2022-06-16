Left Menu

Ferrando gets additional responsibility, to scout young guns for ATKMB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:12 IST
Ferrando gets additional responsibility, to scout young guns for ATKMB
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan's coach Juan Ferrando has been given the additional responsibility of picking the youth team of the side, the club said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, accompanied by his deputy Bastab Roy, will begin the scouting for three age groups -- under-18, under-15 and under-13 -- in the preliminary phase from June 20 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The selected footballers will get a chance to don the green-and-maroon jersey in the AIFF's age-group competition before making the cut to the senior side.

The likes of Kian Nasiri, Arsh Anwar, Sumit Rathi and Fardeen Ali Mollah have earlier emerged from their youth team.

The U-18 trials will be held on June 20-22, while the U-15 selection will take place on June 24-26. It will conclude with the trial for U-13 on June 28-30.

According to the club, those interested in the trial must bring an Aadhaar card or an age proof certificate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022