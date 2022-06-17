Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; Daffue grabs U.S. Open lead in early second-round action and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award

Golden State Warriors sharpshooting guard Stephen Curry won his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award by a unanimous vote following the team's championship clinching 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game Six on Thursday. The Finals MVP award was one of the few major honors that had eluded the eight-time All Star, who has won two league MVPs and four championships.

NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of dynasty run

Golden State Warriors' players and coaches said winning their fourth NBA Championship in eight years was extra special given the depths the team had sunk to in the last two seasons. The Warriors finished with an NBA-worst 15 wins in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and after failing to reach the playoffs last year some thought it was time to break the team up.

Golf-Daffue grabs U.S. Open lead in early second-round action

South Africa's MJ Daffue used a fast start to grab the on-course lead in early second round action at the U.S. Open on Friday while six-time runner-up Phil Mickelson is among a slew of prominent players in danger of missing the cut. With the wind expected to pick up at The Country Club outside Boston, the day could be ripe with drama especially considering the first round ended with exactly half of the 156-player field at or within six shots of the lead.

NBA-Golden dynasty: Warriors win fourth NBA Championship in eight years

The Golden State Warriors cemented their place as one of the NBA's great dynasties with Thursday's 103-90 Game Six win over the Boston Celtics sealing their fourth Championship in eight seasons. The 4-2 Finals series win brought the Warriors a seventh championship, breaking a tie with the Chicago Bulls for sole possession of third place in the all-time winners list behind the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, who both have 17 titles.

Gymnastics-British athletes subjected to 'child abuse', says former gymnast Pavier

Former gymnast Nicole Pavier said British athletes were subjected to "child abuse" and that the findings of an independent review showed physical and mental mistreatment at clubs was more widespread than first thought. The review, led by Anne Whyte QC, was commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England in August 2020 following allegations of mistreatment within the sport in Britain.

Soccer-Infantino says soccer to be top U.S. sport by 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he expects soccer to be the biggest sport in North America in time for the 2026 World Cup as the host cities for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico were announced on Thursday. World soccer governing body FIFA announced the 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada - that were successful from the 22 bids put forward in a special event at the Rockefeller Center in New York.

MLB roundup: Guardians complete sweep of Rockies

Amed Rosario drove in two runs, Triston McKenzie gave up one run over six innings and the visiting Cleveland Guardians finished off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 4-2 victory on Thursday in Denver. Emmanuel Clase recorded the final three outs to pick up his 14th save for Cleveland. The Guardians are now perfect after three games of a nine-game, three-city road trip and have won four consecutive games, along with seven of their last eight.

Motor racing-Leclerc set for penalty as Ferrari say engine is beyond repair

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc faces a grid penalty, possibly at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, after a failed power unit that wrecked his race in Azerbaijan last weekend was declared a write-off. Ferrari said the unit was damaged beyond repair and the problem may have been linked to an earlier one at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Soccer-Capital snub: Washington, D.C., passed over for 2026 World Cup hosting gig

From Vancouver to Mexico City to Miami, the 2026 World Cup is poised to take over North America, with one notable exception: The United States' capital city. The joint bid of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland, was one of six that didn't make the cut on Thursday, when FIFA announced the 16 cities to host matches in the global sport spectacle four years from now.

Tennis-Nadal intends to play Wimbledon as foot injury improves

Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he intends to compete at Wimbledon later this month when he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title. After winning both the Australian and French Opens this year, Nadal, who turned 36 earlier this month, told a news conference that the pain in his injured foot has eased and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for the tournament.

