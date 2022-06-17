Left Menu

WTT Contender Zagreb: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beats world no. 6 Jorgic Darko, enters round of 16

Gnanasekaran played courageously and defeated Darko 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 in the men's singles match of WTT Contender Zagreb 2022.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:35 IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Photo: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started his WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 men's singles campaign with a stunning win over world no. 6 and reigning European champion, Jorgic Darko to advance in the Round of 16 on Thursday. Gnanasekaran played courageously and defeated Darko 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 in the men's singles match of WTT Contender Zagreb 2022.

"Went all guns blazing as I secured a MASSIVE WIN tonight taking down the World Rank 6 & current European cup champion Jorgic Darko (SLO) 3-1 in the Men Singles Round of 32 here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022," Sathiyan tweeted. World No.6 was the strong favourite heading into the tie but emerged disappointed after four gruelling games on Table 1 as Gnanasekaran secured his ticket to the last 16.

Gnanasekaran earlier on Thursday defeated China's Wong Chun Ting, who was ranked 14th in the world when he lost out to the Indian star at the 2019 Asian Cup in Yokohama. Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis team for the forthcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 28.

The women's singles draw also witnessed its fair share of drama as Hong Kong, China's Doo Hoi Kem exited in the round of 32. Third-seeded in Zagreb, Doo's unlucky fate was dealt by World Youth champion Kuai Man who once again showed her skills as a serious challenger at the senior level with another ruthless display (11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8). (ANI)

