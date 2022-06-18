Soccer-Former Germany striker Klose appointed head coach of SCR Altach

Left Menu

Germany's all-time top goalscorer Miroslav Klose has been appointed head coach of Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach, the club said. Klose, who scored 71 goals for Germany in 137 matches, was assistant coach of the German national team between 2016 and 2018. He became coach of Bayern Munich's Under-17s in 2018, and spent a season as first-team assistant coach under Hansi Flick.

"It was just that positive feeling right from the start that I have to have, that I'm in the right place here," Klose said in a statement https://www.scra.at/news/detail/herzlich-willkommen-miro. "The first discussions with those responsible were so open that it was clear to me that I want to do this." Altach finished bottom of the Austrian Bundesliga at the end of the regular season, but were able to avoid the drop in the relegation stage.

