Left Menu

HS Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open, loses in semifinal to China's Zhao Jun Peng

Prannoy lost to his Chinese opponent in straight sets 21-16, 21-15

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:36 IST
HS Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open, loses in semifinal to China's Zhao Jun Peng
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing to China's Zhao Jun Peng in the semifinals of the men's singles category. Playing in court 1, Prannoy lost the match 21-16, 21-15.

Peng dominated the match and won it in two successive games. With Prannoy's exit, India's campaign at Indonesia Open 2022 has come to an end. HS Prannoy had defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to advance into the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.

Prannoy played a key role in India's Thomas Cup win last month. The Indian team scripted history winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022