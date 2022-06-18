HS Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open, loses in semifinal to China's Zhao Jun Peng
Prannoy lost to his Chinese opponent in straight sets 21-16, 21-15
- Country:
- Indonesia
India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing to China's Zhao Jun Peng in the semifinals of the men's singles category. Playing in court 1, Prannoy lost the match 21-16, 21-15.
Peng dominated the match and won it in two successive games. With Prannoy's exit, India's campaign at Indonesia Open 2022 has come to an end. HS Prannoy had defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to advance into the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.
Prannoy played a key role in India's Thomas Cup win last month. The Indian team scripted history winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jun Peng
- Denmark
- Indonesia
- Zhao
- Indian
- Prannoy
- Thomas Cup
- India
- Peng
- China
- Indonesia Open
- Rasmus Gemke
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land
Convicted Malaysian-Indian drug trafficker not specifically targeted, says Singapore AGC
Indian spiritual leaders to hold global peace dialogue in US
Other countries facing steep inflation as compared to India: Hardeep Singh Puri
CORONA INDIA LAUNCHES NEW 100% BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING USING BARLEY STRAW