HS Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open, loses in semifinal to China's Zhao Jun Peng

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing to China's Zhao Jun Peng in the semifinals of the men's singles category. Playing in court 1, Prannoy lost the match 21-16, 21-15.

Peng dominated the match and won it in two successive games. With Prannoy's exit, India's campaign at Indonesia Open 2022 has come to an end. HS Prannoy had defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to advance into the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.

Prannoy played a key role in India's Thomas Cup win last month. The Indian team scripted history winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949. (ANI)

