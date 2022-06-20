WI skipper Kraigg praises Kemar Roach after win over Bangladesh in 1st Test

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite lavished praise on pacer Kemar Roach after his performance led the Men in Maroon to victory against Bangladesh in the first Test. Roach and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shined for West Indies, helping them seal a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

"As a group, we batted over 100 overs. Would have liked more runs but it was a good effort. The coaching staff is doing a very good job, Roach is leading from the front on and off the field. The lines and lengths we bowled - it was superb and that set the tone. He (Roach) is everything. He batted against England with an injured finger. He's a champion. That attitude is amazing. He adds a lot of value to the team," said Kraigg in a post-match presentation. "As a group, we are looking forward to the challenge. Kudos, their bowlers were disciplined and they challenged us. We got to come with a full mind for the last Test match. Very pleasing to see that fifty (from Campbell). Bonner's doing a good job, he got a hundred against England. Full confidence on him (Reifer), not the best start, but Test cricket is never easy," he added.

It was a memorable outing for the Windies, outplaying Bangladesh in all departments. With this win, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. Chasing a target of 84, Windies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer for single-digit scores in the second over. All-rounder Nkrumah Bonner was dismissed next for a duck, sinking WI to 9/3.

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood took control of the West Indies innings next. The duo ensured that their side achieved the target without any further hiccup by seven wickets. Campbell finished with an unbeaten 58 while Blackwood with 26. Both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test of the two-match series, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia on Friday. (ANI)

