KL Rahul 'counting on his blessing' amid road to recovery

Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8. Rahul then reported to the NCA where the medical team assessed the batter would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2022 08:35 IST
India cricketer KL Rahul (Image: KL Rahul Koo). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: India opener KL Rahul on Monday shared a glimpse of his routine as he continues to recover from a groin injury after being ruled out of the South Africa and England series Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8.

KL Rahul then reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the medical team assessed the batter would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England. KL Rahul shared the post on Koo app and captioned it as "Count your blessings".

Team India arrived in England on June 16 to kick off England tour. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1. The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test. KL Rahul has played 43 Test matches for India scoring 2547 runs with seven centuries to his name at an average of 35.37. In ODIs he has represented India 42 times scoring 1634 at an average of 46.68 with five tons to his name and in T20Is he has amassed 1831 in 56 matches at an average of 40.68 with two centuries to his name at a strike rate of 142.49. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

