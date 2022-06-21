Left Menu

Cricket-Australian Sthalekar appointed president of players' body FICA

Former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar has become the first woman to be appointed president of the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA), the organisation said on Tuesday. India-born Sthalekar was the first woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in one-day Internationals and was a key member of four World Cup-winning Australia teams.

The spin-bowling all-rounder played her last match in 2013 and has worked as a commentator in recent years. "Lisa was clearly the best candidate and her credentials are unparalleled as both a former player and broadcaster," FICA executive chairman Heath Mills said in a statement https://www.thefica.com/lisa-sthalekar-appointed-fica-president%EF%BF%BC.

FICA was set up in 1998 and its members include most of the cricketers' associations around the world. Former FICA presidents include ex-South Africa batter Barry Richards, former West Indies all-rounder Jimmy Adams and former England batter Vikram Solanki.

