Left Menu

Sport-World Netball latest sports body to confirm review of transgender rules

Australia has a strong tradition in netball. On Sunday, swimming's world governing body FINA has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:45 IST
Sport-World Netball latest sports body to confirm review of transgender rules

The World Netball Federation has become the latest international sports body to announce they are reviewing their rules on transgender involvement in women's sport after swimming's ruling on the issue.

"Our Medical Committee are currently in the process of reviewing our transgender policy," a spokesperson for the federation told Reuters on Tuesday. Netball is predominately a sport played by women and is aiming for inclusion in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. Australia has a strong tradition in netball.

On Sunday, swimming's world governing body FINA has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. That policy also covers FINA events in Diving, Water Polo, Artistic Swimming, and High Diving and Open Water Swimming.

On Monday, soccer's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies. Rugby league banned transgender players from women's international competition on Tuesday until further notice.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said last week it had tightened its eligibility rules. The decisions have been criticised by trans rights groups.

The FINA verdict was described by U.S based campaign group Athlete Ally as "deeply discriminatory, harmful, unscientific" and out of line with the stance of the International Olympic Committee. The IOC said in November that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage, while leaving it up to sports federations to decide.

"It's disappointing. We're human beings the same as everyone else," transgender woman Caroline Layt, who played elite women's rugby league in Australia after transitioning, told Reuters. "It just tells trans kids and trans adults that you're not worthy. Don't even bother. Don't even bother showing up. What's the point?"

But World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that sport was having to face up to a clear choice. "When push comes to shove, if it's a judgement between inclusion and fairness, we will always fall down on the side of fairness — that for me is non-negotiable," he said.

"We can't have a generation of young girls thinking there is not a future for them in the sport. So we have a responsibility... maintaining the primacy and the integrity of female competition is absolutely vital," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022