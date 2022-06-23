Left Menu

Soccer-Bundesliga player of the season Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension

We want to build on that going forward and go one step further." Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga and will be playing in next season's Champions League group stage.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:28 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga player of the season Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig through to 2026 on Thursday, ending months of speculation about a possible departure. The versatile France attacking midfielder scored 20 league goals and set up 13 in 34 league matches in his most prolific season since joining in 2019, while also lifting the German Cup in May.

His superb form made him a hot transfer target for several top European clubs with his future unclear prior to Thursday's contract extension. "I am pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt," the 24-year-old said. "After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more.

"RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further." Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga and will be playing in next season's Champions League group stage. They also reached the Europa League semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022