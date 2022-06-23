Left Menu

R Ashwin recovers from COVID-19, joins Indian squad ahead of Edgbaston Test

However, he is not part of India's squad for the warm-up game against Leicestershire, which started on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:20 IST
R Ashwin recovers from COVID-19, joins Indian squad ahead of Edgbaston Test
Ravichandran Ashwin with the team. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined the Indian squad in Leicester ahead of the fifth, rescheduled Test match against England after recovering from COVID-19 and completing all necessary protocols. He was seen with the team before the start of their practice game against Leicestershire.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-19. The off-spinner had come to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but had to follow the quarantine. He is not part of India's squad for the warm-up game against Leicestershire, which started on Thursday.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1. But before that, it is playing a four-day warm-up match with Leicestershire from June 24-27 to prepare for the Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021. On the other side, the Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin either on June 23 or June 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest. India is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022