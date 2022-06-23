Sports News Roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win; Binance scores Cristiano Ronaldo as partner for NFT push and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-'Open category' proposal faces questions over fairness and viability

World swimming's governing body FINA is setting up a working group to look into creating an 'open category' to ensure inclusivity after voting to restrict transgender women from competing in elite women's competition. But before the working group has even begun to consider exactly how an open category would work, the concept has already been dismissed by trans athletes.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win

Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out a career-high 13 to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The performance came one night after Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight runs.

Motor racing-Madrid interested in hosting Formula One race

Madrid has officially expressed an interest in hosting a Formula One race, the city's regional government announced on Thursday. Although there are no Formula One-grade tracks in Madrid and Spain already hosts a race in Barcelona, which has a contract until 2026, the Spanish capital believes it can open talks with Formula One organisers, Liberty Media, about hosting a race.

Swimming-Australian O'Callaghan wins 100m freestyle gold with last-gasp effort

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan stormed to victory to take the women's 100 metres freestyle gold at the swimming world championships on Thursday on the back of a superb second split. O'Callaghan was third in the final 50 but raced into the lead in the last few metres to beat favourite and world record holder Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden, who took the silver, while American Torri Huske was third.

Binance scores Cristiano Ronaldo as partner for NFT push

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese soccer star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said, adding that the first collection would be released later this year.

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes. Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

Soccer-Washington DC gets MLS All-Star game after missing out on World Cup

After failing to be selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, Washington received a consolation prize on Thursday when DC United were awarded the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star Game. The game, to be played on July 19 at DC United's home Audi Field, will ease some of the sting of the joint bid of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland being overlooked when FIFA last week announced the 16 venues for the 2026 World Cup, which will be shared by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Soccer-Transgender players can choose men's or women's team - German FA

Transgender and non-binary footballers can now decide themselves whether to play for a men's or women's team instead of being bound by personal identification data, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Thursday. It said the ruling was included in the DFB match regulation for amateurs, the junior regulation and the futsal rulebook.

Tennis-Serena's doubles campaign ends due to partner Jabeur's injury

Serena Williams' doubles campaign at Eastbourne International has ended due to an injury to her partner Ons Jabeur, organisers said on Thursday. Tunisian Jabeur, ranked third in the world in singles, has injured her right knee, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said in a social media post.

Sport-Badminton federation begins research process for transgender policy

Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday it has started a research process to help it make "evidence-based decisions" for its policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in the sport. Badminton's governing body is the latest to undertake a review of its guidelines following last weekend's ruling by global swimming's top body FINA, which voted to ban anyone who has been through male puberty from elite women's competitions.

