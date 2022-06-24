Swiss appeals court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of bribery
The appellate division of the Federal Criminal Court gave Valcke, 61 - secretary general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015 - an 11-month suspended jail sentence. He had been cleared by a lower court in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling.
A Swiss appeals court found former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke guilty of forging documents and accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights, it said on Friday. The appellate division of the Federal Criminal Court gave Valcke, 61 - secretary-general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015 - an 11-month suspended jail sentence.
He had been cleared by a lower court in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling. The advantages Valcke allegedly received included the rent-free use of a villa owned by Qatari sports and broadcasting executive and Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia.
The appeals trial of both men, who had denied bribery charges, was held in March. The appeals court, which reached its verdict on Thursday, acquitted Al-Khelaifi of inciting Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement. It also acquitted Valcke of the charge of aggravated dishonest management.
($1 = 0.9486 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi
- Qatari
- Sardinia
- Saint-Germain
- Swiss
- World Cup
- FIFA
- Al-Khelaifi
- Valcke
ALSO READ
Soccer-Wales must learn 'dark arts' ahead of World Cup, says Bale
Swiss lower house backs power to independently impose sanctions
Israelis to be allowed into Qatar for World Cup, officials say
Soccer-New Zealand sweat on Reid fitness ahead of World Cup playoff
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek skips Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon; Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismisses Chile complaint and more